Posted: Dec 17, 2020 10:02 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2020 10:02 AM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville woman will celebrate a milestone birthday on Friday, Dec. 18th.

Anne Platner, 99, will be turning 100. Gary Platner, Anne's son, will be in town on Friday to celebrate the occassion. Gary wishes his mom a happy birthday. He thanks Anne for being his mom, adding that she has been great to him over the years.

A drive-thru birthday celebration will take place on Friday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. in front on Anne's home. Anne lives at 2209 Stonewall Drive in Bartlesville if you wish to participate in the celebration or send her a card.

Bartlesville Radio wrote a story on Anne Platner a week ago. You can find that feature story here.