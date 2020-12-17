News
Local News
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 10:40 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2020 10:40 AM
Oklahoma Offers Holiday Guidance for COVID-19
As we head deeper into the holiday season, Oklahoma's Commissioner of Health, Dr. Lance Frye, has provided some guidance to help you celebrate while stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Frye asks that you consider gathering virtually or with members of your own household. If you do gather with others, Dr. Frye asks that you hold a small gathering that allows for social distancing to occur. He said you should allow for six-feet between each person.
If the weather permits, Dr. Frye said you can even gather outside. He continues to ask you to wash your hands and wear a mask in public.
According to Dr. Frye, we cannot let our guard down now. He said we can still celebrate the holidays in a safe and responsible way.
« Back to News