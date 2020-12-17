Posted: Dec 17, 2020 10:40 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2020 10:40 AM

Garrett Giles

As we head deeper into the holiday season, Oklahoma's Commissioner of Health, Dr. Lance Frye, has provided some guidance to help you celebrate while stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Frye asks that you consider gathering virtually or with members of your own household. If you do gather with others, Dr. Frye asks that you hold a small gathering that allows for social distancing to occur. He said you should allow for six-feet between each person.

If the weather permits, Dr. Frye said you can even gather outside. He continues to ask you to wash your hands and wear a mask in public.

According to Dr. Frye, we cannot let our guard down now. He said we can still celebrate the holidays in a safe and responsible way.