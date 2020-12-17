Posted: Dec 17, 2020 2:04 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2020 2:04 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska will experience a power outage lasting around 30 minutes on Friday. Utilities Director Bill Bruce lets us know the reasoning behind the expected outage.

To prepare for the outage, members of the Electric Department started up the generators last Saturday and Wednesday as well to make sure there were no issues moving forward. Bruce expects the actual project to take anywhere between 10 and 14 hours, but he details what the department will be working on while the town is without power.

Bruce is unsure of exactly what time the power outage will occur.