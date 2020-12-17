Posted: Dec 17, 2020 3:15 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2020 3:22 PM

Garrett Giles

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville's 2020 Angel Tree Distribution is this Saturday, Dec. 19th.

Captain Ian Carr said they're blessed to be able to provide gifts for over 400 local children. He said he has been impressed with donations families have made.

Captain Carr said he had a hard time keeping the Angel Trees at Walmart stocked with kiddos this year. He said they can't thank the community enough for its generosity.

According to Captain Carr, the community has been the most impactful it could've been during this season. He said the continued support of the community will impact the year to come.