Posted: Dec 17, 2020 3:22 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2020 3:22 PM

Ty Loftis

Public Works Director for the City of Pawhuska, Mark Chamberlain recently talked about a few water line breaks his crew has dealt with in the past month. One of these breaks occurred on property not owned by the City of Pawhuska. Chamberlain estimates they lost 1.5 million gallons of water over a three and a half day period.

Chamberlain says that the City intends to make the Osage Nation pay for the water that was lost, as he says it was their equipment that caused the break.