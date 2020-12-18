Posted: Dec 18, 2020 11:19 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2020 11:19 AM

Garrett Giles

Throughout the year Arvest Bank and sister station KGGF have been honoring students from different FFA chapters in both Kansas and Oklahoma.

As we finish up 2020, KGGF wanted to do something different by honoring an entire FFA chapter for the month of December. The Labette County High School FFA Chapter has not only been successful in competing in contests throughout the state but also has a former student representing them as a State FFA Officer. State FFA Sentinel Hannah Graybill says her four years in FFA at LCHS really led here to this.

COVID-19 has been a challenge for FFA students from canceling events in the spring to changing how they do things now. LCHS FFA President and Southeast District President Cadence Wheeler says it's been a difficult process to adjust to. One question KGGF has tried to ask each Ag Student of the Month is what advice would you give someone who is thinking about being in FFA. Here is some of the advice from the students representing the LCHS FFA Chapter.