Posted: Dec 18, 2020 2:48 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2020 2:48 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville pair were each arrested after a traffic stop early Friday morning. Devin Dunbar is facing nine potential charges including drug possession and unlawful use of identification card. Megan Murry faces two potential charges of possession of stolen property and fraudulently obtaining personal identity.

According to an affidavit, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Madison Boulevard and Hazel Avenue in Bartlesville. The vehicle made a wide turn. Dispatch advised that Dunbar’s license was expired.

A K9 searched the vehicle and confirmed a hit. Methamphetamine was found in Dunbar’s coat pocket. The K9 also discovered an open container of alcohol and a container with ecstasy. Near Murry’s feet were fraudulent checks and illegal ID’s from Oklahoma and Indiana.

Dunbar’s bond was set at $10,000. Murry’s bond was $5,000. Both are due back in court on Monday when charges could be presented.