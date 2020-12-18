Posted: Dec 18, 2020 3:43 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2020 3:44 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will consider two resolutions regarding reimbursement in District Three when they meet again. One of the reimbursement resolutions is from the Cherokee Nation while the other is from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the 2019 flood event.

Next, a lease purchase agreement with Yellowhouse Machinery Company will be weighed by the Washington County Commissioners. Then the Commissioners will consider a request for approval of allocation of the alcoholic beverage tax from the Washington County Treasurer.

Lastly, the Washington County Commissioners will consider and possibly approve the Washington County Treasurer's Transcript of Proceedings on Sale of County Property Acquired at Resale.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21st. They will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.