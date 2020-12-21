Posted: Dec 21, 2020 1:17 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2020 1:17 PM

The Washington County Commissioners approved two resolutions regarding reimbursement for District Three of the County on Monday morning.

The first reimbursement resolution was from the Cherokee Nation for work that was done on North 3690 Road. Commissioner Mike Dunlap said it took them a couple of years to get to working on this road because of the flood event that took place in 2019. He said it is a road that had never been chipped before that serves a couple of families in the far southern portion of Washington County. He thanked the Cherokee Nation for there help with the project.

The second reimbursement resolution was from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the 2019 flooding event in the amount of $14,211.80.