Posted: Dec 21, 2020 1:26 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2020 1:26 PM

Garrett Giles

State Senator George Young, a Democrat from Oklahoma City, filed Senate Bill 161 on Thursday to increase Oklahoman’s minimum wage requirement.

Senate Bill 161 would require employers to pay their employees a minimum wage of $10.50 per hour, or match the federal minimum wage rate, whichever is greater. Oklahoma’s current minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, which is equal to the federal minimum wage.

In a statement, Young said: “It’s been more than a decade since hard-working Oklahomans have seen an increase to the minimum wage schedule. During this time, the spending power of a minimum wage paycheck has drastically decreased.”

The last change to Oklahoma’s minimum wage schedule was in 2008 when the rate increased from $6.55 to $7.25 an hour.

Twenty-nine states have a minimum wage requirement higher than the federal minimum, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures. While Texas and Kansas match Oklahoma’s $7.25 an hour minimum wage, Missouri’s minimum wage rate is $9.45 per hour and Arkansas’ minimum wage rate is $10 per hour. Both states have plans to further increase their rates in the coming years.