Posted: Dec 21, 2020 2:08 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2020 2:08 PM

Garrett Giles

According to an article by the Tulsa World, U.S. Senator for Oklahoma Jim Inhofe missed his 61st wedding anniversary on Saturday because Congresss was still wrangling over budgets and coronavirus relief.

Sen. Inhofe took to the Senate Floor on Friday to say that they would have to get the vote done by that night or they would have to do it without him. He said he was going to be with his wife, Kay, on their anniversary.

Sen. Inhofe married his wife Kay on Dec. 19th, 1959. He wanted those that could hear him on Friday afternoon to know that the beauty of 20 kids and grandkids has followed his marriage with Kay. He said he loves his wife more now than he did 61 years ago.

Out of all the things that have happened on Dec. 19th in history, he said marrying Kay has to be by far the greatest of them all.

Click here to read the article by the Tulsa World.

You can watch the C-SPAN clip of Sen. Inhofe on the Senate floor here. He speaks from the 29 minute mark to the 35 minute mark.