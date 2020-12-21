Posted: Dec 21, 2020 2:38 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2020 2:42 PM

Garrett Giles / Max Gross

The Bartlesville Police Department is looking to identify a male suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a seven-year-old girl at Walmart on Thursday evening.

Video evidence and photos of the suspect have been recovered. An investigation into this matter and an attempt to identify the suspect is ongoing.

The wanted person (pictured) is roughly 5'6", Caucasian, with shoulder length blonde hair. The person is believed to be between 16 and 20 years old. The BPD said the suspect was wearing a dark jacket and a dark beanie when inside the store but removed them before running out of the store.

You are asked to contact Investigator Denver Millard at 918.338.4024 if you have more information.