Posted: Dec 21, 2020 8:15 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2020 8:33 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council discussed a possible amendement to a city ordinance regarding abandoned or wrecked motor vehicles on Monday night, but no action was taken.

City Manager Kevin Trease said the ordinance would be straightforward when it comes to what you can and cannot have in your yard when it comes to vehicles and parts in Dewey. He said dismantled vehicles and parts would be prohibited.

The Dewey City Council was encouraged by Trease to considered changes they may want to see when it comes to amending the ordinance that focuses on abandoned or wrecked motor vehicles.

The Council discussed the potential of including a privacy fence portion to the ordinance to keep the vehicles out of the public eye. They also said that they might include a recommendation for commercially zoned areas in the city that work on cars to put up a screened fence.

Placing cars in a garage out of sight as opposed to having them sit in a property owner's front yard may also be included in the ordinance if amended at a later date. Trease said project vehicles could be kept in a property owners back yard as long as the vehicle is covered when the owner is not working on it.

Violators of the ordinance could face a $200 per day fine. Trease said violators would be granted an appeal process. He said this would be the same as any other appeal process that someone would be entitled to if they were deemed to be in violation of any city ordinance.

The Dewey City Council will not reconvene until January 2021.