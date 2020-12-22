News
City of Bartlesville
City of Bartlesville Names Firefighter of the Year
Ty Loftis
Bartlesville Fire Chief John Banks has announced that Captain Adam Butterfield is the 2020 Firefighter of the Year.
Butterfield has been working for the department since 2001 and was promoted to the role of captain in late 2016. He is curently assigned to the Central Fire Station and is Captain of Pumper 11. Butterfield is also a member of the Bartlesville Fire Department Honor Guard. Public Information Officer Bill Hollander nominated Butterfield for the award and had this to say of Butterfield's hard work:
“Throughout the year, Adam has been instrumental and very proactive on training his crew and he continually comes up with innovative training ideas.”
