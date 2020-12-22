Posted: Dec 22, 2020 12:47 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2020 12:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced that 13 water systems across the state have been awarded a Water Flouridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Bartlesville Water Treatment Plant is one of these 13 systems to be recognized.

Flouridation is the adjustment of flouride in drinking water to a level that is effective in preventing tooth decay and this award recognizes those communities that were able to maintain an optimal level of flouride in drinking water in 2019. Director of Dental Health Services for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Dr. Jana Winfree had the following to say:

“ The Oklahoma State Department of Health supports community water flouridation and recognizes the practice as beneficial to all who use and drink the water.”