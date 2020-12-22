Posted: Dec 22, 2020 12:56 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2020 12:56 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville reminds you that most city offices will be closed Dec. 24th and Dec. 25th for the Christmas holiday and on Jan. 1st, 2021, for the New Year’s holiday.

There will be no trash collection on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, or New Year’s Day, Jan. 1st, 2021. Friday routes will be serviced beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23rd and on Wednesday, Dec. 30th. Thursday routes will be serviced as normally scheduled. The recycling center will be open on Thursday, Dec. 24th and closed on Friday, Dec. 25th. The center will be open on Thursday, Dec. 31st, and closed on Friday, Jan. 1st.

Police and fire service will continue with no interruption. Offices will re-open as normally scheduled on Monday, Jan. 4th.

Most City of Dewey offices and Washington County offices will be closed as well for the holidays.