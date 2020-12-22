Posted: Dec 22, 2020 1:03 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2020 1:03 PM

Max Gross

Two Bartlesville residents who were arrested in connection to an alleged incidence of child abuse will not face trial until March 2021. Last week, Kendall Burnett and Ashley Burnett appeared in court and trial was delayed.

Burnett was previously charged with several counts pertaining to sexual abuse of a minor, but charges were dismissed and re-filed at a July court appearance. He now faces charges of bail jumping and child abuse. Co-defendant Ashley Burnett has already been bound over on felony charges including enabling child sexual abuse and exploitation. The couple was arrested in February for their alleged role in the incidents.

The case has faced scrutiny in the public eye due to evidence in the case being posted on social media. Both will appear next for a pre-trial court date on Jan 8.