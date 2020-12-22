Posted: Dec 22, 2020 1:45 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2020 1:45 PM

Ty Loftis

As the fall semester comes to an end and we look forward to the spring academic session, Barnsdall Superintendent Jeff Lay wants to inform families of a slight change to their return to learn plan.

Lay says school faculty members have checked and taken more than 25,000 temperatures since the start of the school year in August. Of that, teachers have only had to send two students home because they had a temperature of 100.4 or higher. Because of that, the school is going to stop taking temperatures at bus stops and upon students entering the building.