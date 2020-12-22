Posted: Dec 22, 2020 3:45 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2020 4:24 PM

A Washington County Deputy was involved in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon within the Dewey City limits on Highway 75 north of Minnesota Street.

According to Sheriff Scott Owen, Deputy David Virden was traveling northbound when a southbound pick-up truck went left of center for unknown reasons. He said the truck then glanced off the deputy's driver's side door, causing the deputy's vehicle to spin out.

Sheriff Owen said he was happy to report that there were no serious injuries in the accident. He said Deputy Virden was transported to the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville to be evaluated. The driver and the passenger of the pick-up truck were not transported to the hospital.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the accident at this time.