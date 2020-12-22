Posted: Dec 22, 2020 5:10 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2020 5:15 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Police have made an arrest on the Indecent Exposure case reported last Thursday evening.

The incident occurred inside the Walmart store located at 4000 Green Country Road in Bartlesville. After Investigators interviewed witnesses and reviewed video from inside the store, a suspect was identified.

Christian Alexander Farnsworth, 24, of Bartlesville, turned himself in at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Farnsworth was arrested based upon probable cause for Felony Indecent Exposure. Charges are pending with the Washington County District Attorney as they will review the case.

Farnsworth is alleged to have exposed himself to a seven-year-old girl at Walmart before fleeing the store.