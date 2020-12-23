Posted: Dec 23, 2020 9:07 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2020 9:09 AM

Garrett Giles

Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau says Friday, Jan. 15th, 2021 is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote on Tuesday, Feb. 9th.

Voters who are registered will be eligible to vote in the City of Pawhuska Municipal Primary, the Pawhuska I-2 Board of Education Primary, and the Caney Valley I-18 Board of Education Special Elections. Chouteau said that persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18-years-old may apply to become registered voters.

Persons who have never been registered to vote before or who are not currently registered in the county of their residence and persons who are registered but who need to change their registration information may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, Jan. 15th.

Chouteau explained that application postmarked after that time will still be accepted and processed; however, the applications will not be approved until after Feb. 9th, 2021.

The Osage County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter's precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains that reason(s) the application for voter registration was not approved. Chouteau said that any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office at 918.287.3036 or email OsageCounty@election.ok.gov.

Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 630 Kihekah Avenue in Pawhuska. They can also be found in most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries in Osage County. Chouteau said that applications are also available at osage.okcounties.org or the state website, elections.ok.gov.