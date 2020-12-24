Posted: Dec 24, 2020 7:26 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2020 7:29 AM

Garrett Giles

A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle at W. 14th Street and S. Maple Avenue in Bartlesville on Wednesday evening.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said the man on the bicycle received minor injuries. He said the man refused treatment from Bartlesville EMS and was not transported to the hospital.

The event took place near Get Real Ministries, which sits across from the FYC Convenience Store on W. 14th St. Witnesses say that the man is lucky to have walked away without any broken bones. They said the vehicle ended up with a busted windshield.

Below is a map pinpointing where the accident occurred on Wednesday evening.