Posted: Dec 24, 2020 7:42 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2020 7:42 AM

Garrett Giles

Fantasy Land of Lights will remain open to the public during the Christmas holiday.

The wonderful light show at Johnstone Park in Bartlesville will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. Staff with Fantasy Land of Lights state that they’re pretty busy during the holiday season, so they ask that you please allow more time for your drive through the park.

Admission is free, but donations are what keeps the Fantasy Land of Lights going. The Christmas lights display will be open now through Wednesday, Dec. 30th.