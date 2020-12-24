Posted: Dec 24, 2020 8:32 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2020 8:40 AM

Christmas time is here, meaning its time to practice safety while have a merry and bright holiday.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said one of the best things you can do if you're going to be gone for the holidays is let a neighbor(s) you trust know that you'll be out of town. He said you can also call the police department to set up a "Watch Order" on your residence. The order would have the BPD put extra patrol in the area if needed.

You are also asked to make sure your doors are locked before you leave your home for the holidays. Chief Roles said you should also lock your vehicle doors and remove valuables if you're going to leave your automobile in the driveway or parked along the curb in the street. He said the City of Bartlesville has seen an influx of people getting into vehicles and taking things that do not belong to them.

The more things you can do to keep yourself and your valuable safe is what Chief Roles and the Bartlesville Police Department encourages you to do. Chief Roles added that you can leave lights on in or outside of your house to prevent burglary attempts. He said the more lit up a house is, the less likely it is to be burglarized.

If you witness someone attempting to break into someone's home or vehicle while they're away, you are advised to stay in your home and call dispatch. Chief Roles said you should let them know that there is suspicious activity or a suspicious person in the area so they can send an officer to check things out. He said they don't want to get into a situation where some tragic event occurs because someone is confronting a would be burglar.

You should not confront someone on your own if at all possible. Chief Roles said you should call the police so they can handle the situation themselves.

If you are traveling for the holidays, Chief Roles would ask that you give yourself plenty of time for your journey and that you obey all traffic laws. He said it is better to take a little extra time being cautious on the road so you can arrive home safely.

Chief Roles said you should practice being a defensive driver by watching out for what other drivers are doing on the road. He said you should also take into consideration what other drivers might be going through during this holiday season to prevent road rage incidents.

If for some reason you still have to do some holiday shopping for loved one's, you are asked to be mindful of other people. Chief Roles said this means taking care of yourselves, being watchful while you're driving around and parking in parking lots. He said you should take your time and give yourself plenty of time to do what you need to do without rushing around, which could create an unsafe environment. You should also be sure to lock up and secure your valuables if you're stopping at several stores to make your final Christmas holiday purchases.

At the end of the day, Chief Roles said we really need to focus on having unconditional respect for others. Chief Roles said we should always strive to say kind things to others or say nothing at all. He said we should show people dignity during the holiday season.