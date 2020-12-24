Posted: Dec 24, 2020 10:29 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2020 10:29 AM

Max Gross

For the second consecutive day a Washington County resident has been reported dead due to COVID-19. The report says it was a female in the 36 to 49 years old range. This is 55th death in the county since March which is the sixth most of any county in the state.

Currently, Washington County is reporting 370 active cases, showing minimal one day change. Osage County is listing 349 active cases, a slight increase since Wednesday’s report. Nowata County is reporting 107 active cases, a slight decrease for the second consecutive day.

Statewide 3,277 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health in Thursday’s situation update. 45 total deaths were reported across the state on Thursday. The latest report shows 1,836 Oklahomans in the hospital due to COVID-19.

The OSDH says no new report will be released on Christmas Day.

