Posted: Dec 24, 2020 1:36 PMUpdated: Dec 25, 2020 5:26 AM

Garrett Giles

Councilman Paul Stuart and Tyler Vaclaw raised a challenge in recent weeks to the general public that if you help them raise $25,000 for Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW), they will get a tattoo of the City of Bartlesville's new mascot.

The new mascot - Bville Bill the Bison - promotes the three W's: wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear a mask. Councilman Stuart said the mascot has been growing on him, and with a little influence from Vaclaw, the challenge to raise $25,000 for BRUW through a GoFundMe account was brought to life.

Councilman Stuart said the fundraising effort will conclude at midnight on New Year's Eve. He said they hope the funds raised will go towards health care related projects through BRUW and their 14 partner agencies.

The GoFundMe has raised $700 so far. Councilman Stuart said they have a long way to go. He said another part of the challenge is that the more money they raise, the bigger the Bville Bill the Bison tattoo will get. If you wish to make a donation to help raise $25,000 for BRUW, click here.

Councilman Stuart does not have a tattoo. Stuart said he does not have a strong desire to get one, however, he would love to fulfill his commitment by raising the $25,000 for BRUW and get a tattoo.

Regardless of whether Councilman Stuart and Vaclaw end up getting a tattoo or not, they continue to remind you to wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands. Councilman Stuart said the day will come when the vaccine will be rolled out to the general public, which offers some light and the end of the long tunnel called 2020. He said he plans on getting the vaccine as soon as it's available.

In the meantime, Councilman Stuart would ask that you continue to get tested for COVID-19 if you feel as if you might have the virus. He said its better to know your status with the virus than to not know at all.

A lot of non-profits have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic this year. Councilman Stuart said local non-profits have not received as many donations as they have in the past. Stuart added that the non-profits are also going through a tough time without the donations as more people are relying on the services they provide than they have in the past due to the pandemic. He said he hopes the challenge that he has raised with Vaclaw will encourage people to help our local non-profits through the Bartlesville Regional United Way while getting people to understand the message of following the three W's so we can put an end to the pandemic once and for all.

Pictured below is Bville Bill the Bison.