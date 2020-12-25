Posted: Dec 25, 2020 6:27 AMUpdated: Dec 25, 2020 6:27 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will consider, discuss, and possibly approve a resolution regarding reimbursement when they meet again.

The reimbursement resolution is for Washington County District 2 from the Department of Emergency Management, FEMA, for the flooding event that took place in 2019.

Later in the meeting, the Washington County Commissioners will consider and possibly approve a report to officers from the Washington County Drug Court for the Month of November 2020. The Commissioners will also consider and possibly approve the Washington County Sheriff's Report and / or Verification for Claims for the Board of Prisoners for the Month of November.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28th, on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 420 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.