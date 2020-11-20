Posted: Dec 25, 2020 8:25 AMUpdated: Dec 25, 2020 8:40 AM

Garrett Giles

Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill issued a statement on Thursday on the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians withdrawing its notice to engage in gaming activity with the National Indian Gaming Commission.

In the statement, AG Hill said:

"On November 20th, 2020 this office filed Cherokee Nation v Bunch, challenging the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma's unauthorized attempt to engage in gaming on the Cherokee Nation reservation. After the case was filed, UKB withdrew its notice to engage in gaming activity with the National Indian Gaming Commission."

Consequently, Hill said her office is planning to dismiss the complaint filed in the Northern District of Oklahoma. She said the Cherokee Nation will continue to vigorously defend its sovereignty and the integrity of its reservation.