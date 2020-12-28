Posted: Dec 28, 2020 2:41 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2020 2:41 PM

Ty Loftis

A little over a week ago, the City of Bartlesville launched a pilot program, allowing for 75 lime scooters to come to downtown Bartlesville. Community Development Director Lisa Beeman said the City entered into a memorandum of understanding that allows drivers to use city streets and sidewalks, much like a bicycle. Beeman highlights what the data has shown in the early stages.

Beeman had expected the scooters to be used for recreational purposes and that is what the data is seeing thus far. Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles was sure to say that there haven't been any problems with these vehicles yet.

At next Monday's city council meeting, there will be consideration to allow lime scooters on Pathfinder Parkway. Beeman says Bird scooters are also interested in coming to Bartlesville.