Posted: Dec 29, 2020 6:36 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2020 6:36 AM

Garrett Giles

The Cherokee Area Council BSA will hold virtual escape room experiences in January 2021.

Scout Executive Phillip Wright said the 2021 Family Friends of Scouting (FOS) theme is "To help other people at all times." Wright said they're excited to share the scouting story through the virtual escape room experience as well. He said it is great to see how you can learn and share through the scouting program.

During the evening, you will travel back in time to 1909 to help save Scouting for the Cherokee Area Council in Pawhuska. A member of the Pacesetter Committee will contact you about your attendance.

The zoom rooms for the Cherokee Area Council BSA's virtual escape room events will be available on Thursday, Jan. 14th and Thursday, Jan. 16th, at 6:00 p.m. Each event will last for approximately one hour.

For more information, visit the Council's offices at 520 S. Quapaw Avenue in Bartlesville, or call them at 918.336.9170.

Each participant will receive a patch that was designed by a Cherokee Area Council BSA intern. The intern is a student at Bartlesville High School and an Eagle Scout.