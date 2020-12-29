Posted: Dec 29, 2020 7:52 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2020 7:55 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville is still taking applications for positions within the Bartlesville Fire Department.

According to Bartlesville Fire Chief John Banks, the fire department will likely fill several positions over the next several months. He said this is a great opportunity for anyone wanting a career in the fire service.

Chief Banks said he anticipates the fire department will hire five to six firefighters through this application process. He says that doesn't happen often because they normally only hire one or two people at a time.

Chief Banks said the Bartlesville Fire Department is getting to the point where they will have four to five members retire in the next year or so. He said it will be a good opportunity for you if you want to come in and test your ability as a firefighter, because there is a good chance that you'll get a job.

To apply, you must be between the ages of 18 and 45, have a high school diploma or G.E.D. equivalent certificate, and have a Certification in Firefighter One. You must have a valid driver's license as well, and each candidate must pass a written test, an oral review board and physical agility test.

Applications will be accepted through Thursday, Feb. 4th.