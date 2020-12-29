Posted: Dec 29, 2020 8:26 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2020 8:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Work continues on the Green Lake Bridge Project located along County Road 4000 in the southern portion of Washington County as Commissioner Mike Dunlap says the crew is waiting for dry conditions so they can pour black top.

Commissioner Dunlap said they've done plenty of preparation on site to get ready to pour black top, but they haven't had dry weather conditions. Dunlap said they don't expect to have great weather to pour black top this week neither. He said they'll more than likely pour black top next week or the week after next.

The Green Lake Bridge Project sits two miles north of the Tulsa County line and one mile east of the Rogers County line on County Road 4000. The bridge spans approximately 110-feet over a big body of water. The estimated cost for the project is around $1-million.

Commissioner Dunlap provided the update on the Green Lake Bridge Project during the Commissioners' Report portion of Monday's Washington County Commissioners meeting.