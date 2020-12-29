Posted: Dec 29, 2020 8:45 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2020 8:45 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners acknowledged the receipt of a letter from Joyce and Greg Aldredge on Monday morning.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the letter was addressed to Commissioner Mike Bouvier regarding the cemetery at Jesse Creek. Dunlap said the Aldredge's own the land adjacent to Jesse Creek. He said they're allowing the County to do whatever they need to do to the road that accesses the cemetery in the area.

Commissioner Dunlap said they appreciate the Aldredge's for their kindness in the matter. He said the cemetery is at the base of Circle Mountain, which sits in District 3.