Posted: Dec 29, 2020 10:54 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2020 10:54 AM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was arrested and is being charged with driving under the influence and speeding after being stopped by Caney, Kansas police officers.

Officers observed Zane Washington going 67 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour speed zone. Officers went on to make contact with Washington at the intersection of Highway 75 and Spears Rd. where they discovered that the male subject had been drinking. At that time, officers gave Washington a field sobriety test and he was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding.