Posted: Dec 29, 2020 10:56 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2020 10:56 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is 1,194 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday’s situation update. 22 total deaths are being reported across the state, none of which were local. Currently 1,927 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 301 active cases, a decrease of 40 active cases. Osage County is reporting 323 active cases, a decrease for 41 active cases. Nowata County is listing 96 active cases, a decrease of 18 active cases since the last report.

