Posted: Dec 29, 2020 12:07 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2020 12:07 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council was presented with its yearly audit report at the December meeting. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some towns, non-profit organizations and businesses changed the way they conducted their internal control structure.

This is something that tends to raise a red flag to those conducting the audit. The city council learned that they did nothing unusual, as the presenter explained.

The council went on to accept the audit report.