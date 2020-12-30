Posted: Dec 30, 2020 9:55 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2020 9:55 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Education Department has received refurbished desktop computers and they plan to give these away to Osage students living within Osage County. Supplies are limited and applications will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Students must have had at least a 3.0 GPA in the fall semester and be enrolled in the sixth grade or above. An Osage membership card is required and the form must be completed fully. For information, contact Lauren Redeagle at 918-287-9791. These computers were provided by Natural Evolution, Inc.