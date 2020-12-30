Posted: Dec 30, 2020 10:03 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2020 10:11 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) has assisted the Caney Police Department (CPD) in getting its newest K-9 Officer his certification for Narcotics Detection and Article Search.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said any time they can assist another agency in making them better equipped to serve their community, it's a good thing.

Chief Roles said the BPD takes pride in its K-9 Unit. He said Sgt. Troy Newell does an outstanding job keeping their unit and other units trained across the area so that the K-9 Officers can be as effective as possible when it comes to the job that is asked of them.

The Bartlesville Police Department is always excited to train other agencies in a manner that will help them be more effective in the communities they serve. Chief Roles said they also learn during the training exercises they lead. He said anytime they can help others is a great thing for the agency they serve as well as their own agency because they bring back knowledge themselves that will help better serve the citizens in the Bartlesville community.

Chief Roles said they are blessed in Bartlesville to have a huge group of law enforcement professionals that can go out of their way to train other agencies. He said he is proud of his staff for what they are able to accomplish.

The training of K-9 Officer Ozzy in Caney lasted approximately two weeks. Chief Roles said it is essential the the handler and the dog are bonding in the right way and that they're always staying up-to-date with the last trends in their field. He said Bartlesville has six working dogs that constantly go through training to make sure that they're at the highest level they can be to keep you and your loved ones safe.

After the training with the BPD was through, Caney Police Assistant Chief Natalie Rees and K-9 Officer Ozzy (pictured above) traveled to Andover, Kansas on Tuesday for their team certification. They were able to complete their team certification and were welcomed into the CPD family with open arms.