Posted: Dec 30, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2020 10:39 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting an additional 3,249 COVID-19 cases in the latest situation update released on Wednesday. An additional 48 deaths are being reported, including one in Washington County and one in Osage County. There are 1,742 Oklahomans hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 293 active COVID-19 cases, a slight decrease from Tuesday’s report. Osage County has 341 active COVID-19 cases, which is an increase from a day ago. As of Wednesday’s report, Nowata County is reporting 94 active COVID-19 cases, which is a slight decrease from Tuesday.