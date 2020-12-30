Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

City of Bartlesville

Posted: Dec 30, 2020 2:22 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2020 4:13 PM

Officer Bullen of Bartlesville Set to Retire Thursday

Garrett Giles

Officer Chris Bullen with the Bartlesville Police Department will retire on Thursday after 30 years of service.

In a statement, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said:

"We can’t thank Officer Bullen enough for his time spent with the younger citizens in the past several years as a School Resource Officer. Congratulations to Officer Bullen on this huge accomplishment and good luck on your next adventure.”

Photo courtesy: The Bartlesville Police Department and Robin Mackey's Photography


