Posted: Dec 30, 2020 3:09 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2020 3:21 PM

Max Gross

A former Pawhuska assistant coach and Oklahoma high school football legend is going pro. Mason Fine announced on his twitter page on Wednesday that he had signed a professional contract with Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.

Fine was the quarterbacks coach for the 2020 Huskies. Fine was a star quarterback at Locust Grove High School under coach Matt Hennessy. He then went on to have a stellar career as a four-year starter at North Texas.

After a few NFL workouts Fine joined Hennessy’s staff at Pawhuska. He served as a mentor to future North Texas quarterback Bryce Drummond. Hennessy previously talked about Fine coming aboard the coaching staff.

Fine was an instrumental part of the Huskies run to the Class-A semifinals in 2020. PHS wishes him the best of luck with his professional career.