Garrett Giles

If you plan on drinking this New Year's Eve, you can call the Bartlesville Police Department for a safe ride home.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said the Arrive Safe event will take place from 10:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. He said the event costs you nothing, but you must be within Bartlesville City Limits to participate.

This program has been in place since Chief Roles took office in 2018. Chief Roles said this will be the third year for the program. He said they've had more and more people participate in the program each year. He added this is the BPD's way of getting you home safe. You will not be in trouble with law enforcement if you drink and call dispatch for a ride.

Call dispatch at 918.338.4001 if you plan on drinking on New Year's Eve and wish to participate in the Arrive Safe program.