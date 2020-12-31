Posted: Dec 31, 2020 10:27 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2020 10:27 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting an additional 3,906 COVID-19 cases in Thursday’s situation update. There are also 36 deaths being reported, including one in Washington and Nowata County. There are 1,747 Oklahomans in the hospital due to COVID-19.

As of Thursday’s report, the OSDH is reporting 283 active COVID-19 cases in Washington County, a slight decrease from Wednesday. Osage County is reporting 353 active cases, which is an increase from Wednesday’s report. Meanwhile, Nowata County is reporting 90 active cases, which is a decrease from a day ago.