Posted: Dec 31, 2020 10:33 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2020 10:34 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Parks & Recreation Department announced earlier this week that the City will be mulching Christmas trees at the upper level parking lot of Sooner Park.

Community Development Director Lisa Beeman said you can drop off your living, undecorated tree in the designated fenced in area located just off Madison Blvd. She said trees will be taken until Sunday, Jan. 24th, 2020 and mulch will be made available to the public.

Citizens who need additional information may call the Parks & Recreation Department at 918.338.4154.