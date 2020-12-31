Posted: Dec 31, 2020 12:03 PMUpdated: Dec 31, 2020 12:03 PM

Ty Loftis

All indications point to the possibility of heavy rains overnight and the possibility of ice accumulations if temperatures were to dip below the freezing mark. As of now, it appears as if the freezing line will stay just to the west of the tri-county listening area, but Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says it is possible we could see travel impacts to the west.

Our news partners with the News on 6 are expecting two to three inches of rain to fall overnight with a chance of sleet.