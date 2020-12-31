Posted: Dec 31, 2020 2:16 PMUpdated: Dec 31, 2020 2:16 PM

Ty Loftis

COVID-19 vaccines are beginning to get administered across the state and Osage County will begin getting doses of the injection next week. Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says this first wave will go to those who fight the pandemic on a daily basis.

Roberts says that Osage County is getting the Moderna vaccine, which has proven to be nearly 95 percent effective. By taking that vaccine, you must take two shots and wait 28 days in between appointments. Roberts knows the vaccine will become more widely-available in the weeks and months to come and encourages residents to get out and take it.

For more information, you can call the Osage County Health Department at 918-287-3740.