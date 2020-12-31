Posted: Dec 31, 2020 2:39 PMUpdated: Jan 01, 2021 8:46 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will elect a Chairman and a Vice-Chairman for 2021 when they hold their first meeting of the new year.

The Commissioners will then move to the Washington County Correctional Facility in Bartlesville for their annual inspection of the County Jail in accordance with Oklahoma State Statute.

When the Washington County Commissioners return to their Chambers at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue, they may take action to appoint themselves to one of several Authorities, Boards, Committees, and / or Councils they serve on annually. From there, the Commissioners may approve their meeting schedule for 2021.

Lastly, the Washington County Commissioners may approve a lease agreement with the City of Bartlesville for the relocation of the Washington County Election Board.

The Commissioners will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4th.