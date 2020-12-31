Posted: Dec 31, 2020 3:02 PMUpdated: Dec 31, 2020 3:02 PM

Ty Loftis

As a state, Oklahoma ranks in the top 20 for the percentage of population that has received the COVID-19 vaccine. Just over 30,000 Oklahomans have been vaccinated and the expected 180,000 doses that was to be delivered by years end has arrived and been transported to all 77 counties. State Commissioner of Health Lance Frye had the following to say:

“We have worked for months on a plan to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to Oklahomans as efficiently and quickly as possible, and so far we have seen that plan rolled out. We remain committed to getting this vaccine out the door and into the arms of Oklahomans who need it the most.”