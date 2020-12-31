Posted: Dec 31, 2020 3:40 PMUpdated: Dec 31, 2020 3:42 PM

Garrett Giles

A Talala man who knowingly wrote counterfeit checks, totaling $159,490, to purchase vehicles at dealerships in Tulsa, Sand Springs, and Collinsville has pleaded guilty in federal court.

U.S. Attorney Tent Shores said Scotty Lee Belcher, 31, also known as “Native,” pleaded guilty to one count of possessing and uttering a forged security in the amount of $37,800 for the purchase of motorcycles at a Tulsa dealership, and to counterfeit forfeiture.

“Scotty Belcher needed to be held accountable for his string of counterfeit check writing crimes. The Belcher case is an excellent example of how four different jurisdictions came together and met the challenge posed by the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “This resulting conviction was made possible by federal prosecutor Charles McLoughlin and agents and officers with the U.S. Secret Service, FBI, and Tulsa, Sand Springs and Collinsville Police Departments.”

In his written plea agreement, Belcher admitted to fraudulently purchasing four motorcycles, safety equipment, and requested modifications from a dealership in Tulsa. On Aug. 21st, 2020, he made payments using three counterfeit checks in the amounts of $37,800, $31,800 and $2,240. Belcher told the dealership that the funds came from a trust. The dealership contacted Wells Fargo to confirm the check was on an active account, and Belcher provided the information needed to ensure the purchase went forward. He then signed for the motorcycles and left with three along with the safety equipment. In his statement, Belcher explained that he knew the checks were counterfeit and that his intent was to fool the dealership into believing the checks were legitimate. Belcher also acknowledged that he committed further crimes at three other dealerships.

In the plea agreement, the defendant and United States also agreed and stipulated that he should be held accountable for all losses he caused at four dealerships by presenting counterfeited checks, totaling $159,490.

While Belcher was on bond for writing counterfeit checks at two dealerships in 2019, he purchased two other vehicles at dealerships using separate counterfeit checks on Dec. 9th, 2019. After he purchased a 2014 Chevrolet pickup and drove off the lot, the owner of the dealership realized the check was no good and reported the crime to the Tulsa Police Department. Later the vehicle was spotted in traffic by a dealership employee. Tulsa Police responded but lost Belcher. He was located by air in the department’s helicopter, and officers were directed to the defendant’s final location at the Osage Casino in Sand Springs, where he was arrested after being pursued by police canine units.

At his sentencing hearing, set for Monday, March 1st, 2021, Belcher faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, three years supervised release, and a fine of not more than $250,000.

The U.S. Secret Service, FBI, Tulsa Police Department, Sand Springs Police Department, and Collinsville Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles M. McLoughlin is prosecuting the case.