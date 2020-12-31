Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Winter Storm Warning for Osage County -- Winter Weather Advisory for Washington and Nowata Counties

News

OKLAHOMA

Posted: Dec 31, 2020 4:42 PMUpdated: Dec 31, 2020 4:42 PM

Gov. Stitt Declares Disaster Emergency Ahead Of Winter Weather

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis

In anticipation of winter weather, Governor Kevin Stitt has declared a disaster emergency for 39 counties in Oklahoma.

The order will be in effect through January 12.

The counties included are Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Creek, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Major, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers Mills, Stephens, Tillman, Washita, Woods and Woodward counties.

Click here to see the full order


« Back to News